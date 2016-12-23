Transcript for A 'Spin' On An Old Jewish Tradition

Hey everybody on the Nevada back -- life here in New York Leno been giving these holiday Olympics right competing in a bunch of different competitions an honor. Of this time it here tomorrow of course is the first night at tonic. And that we're gonna bring you a little competitive. Trade all spending. You heard me correctly luckily we have some experts here in the studio and joining us via Skype right here with me we have power bony I think he's not being here. You or be 2008. Trade spinning champion militant in world champion yes let's clarify thank you very much for being here and Eric shall Miller next to me John you are the current record holder. Current the current MOD record holder for longest been in competition. A fabulous and finally we should clarify his Major League victory all with which is actually a thing and someone who can supplement more that's. Is joining us by a sky. Gary and Tony joins us from Austin, Texas U why he founder creator Aaron that the genius behind a Major League drain I'll tell us. What that it. Sorry guys that America. Yes they call the conditioner. Majerle Israel. But guess Major League adrenaline is an. An organization that's dedicated to. Reinventing the ancient game adrenaline and putting a fresh a modern spin if you would on the on the game. And I'm we've been hosting. Rail competitions now across the country. Since June. Seven since I came up with this idea I want my mom's legendary art. Eric you're you're in a bar right now you've got a little set up of the game I believe can you give us a little tour of where you are and show us how you actually compete. It dribbles so. I would love to them yeah. Littered around here off itself in. All right. Erica. Are still army though Whittier. Baird at every now all right here are some awesome Majorly betrayed all helpers for the season. And as you can see we are in apart this is full circle bar in Austin, Texas it's ski house. Where Bruschi ball the first ever national ski colleagues play but around December we put the ski poles down. Now we pick up the trails and we play them. More competitively that I think a lot of people realize Cooper if you would let's show people. What that happened. Every game as you know has eight. An arena right where all the action and we'll all be old baseball diamond. We played great on this synagogue and as you can see. And the stadium where there's been a guy opens all into a star of David. Let it that bad blood man. It hampers super cool it's one of the coolest features of this been a god. But another great feature is the to spin zones. That goat and I'll it's been a god which decreased the size of the spinning circus and so Majorly betrayed all what you guys. That's her church street later on because you have two of the best spinners of all time and they're gonna do it on his synagogue for you. Major League Prado is play it where both spinners are trying to out spin. The other what I say outspent I mean who can keep the trail spinning for the longest amount of time. In a confined space is our homes. So I'll just got out. We just got a another backer another pledge on this electric starter which is what we're doing. Bits Monica actually go to back to spin doctor. You can grab yourself a synagogue were trying to bring the game back because it does make it gets cheaper cheaper more fun and more festive for everybody. An air only did we should point out here to give credit where credit is due to you have designed that he created this and god right at you mentioned you want to kick starter people wanna get behind that basket they can check that out. But give a little tour register quickly that some of that the other. Options you have for gaining at this synagogue I see different backgrounds different pieces quickly walk us through that and then we'll get to spitting back here. One of the great games is called spinning and that's straight old baseball and double play that Morgan. In a second. But that's that's call to get him to rent right there that Cooper. And that goes inside. This synagogue where you take the spin zones com. That's a spinning terrain and that's called spinning straddle baseball we also of course because Bruschi all lovers. We have a game called target tops which Israel ski ball apps where you're brilliant. Yeah where he has been the Israel the laity trying to get into the different point pockets. We also others are beginning to Raines. We had others. This is this is its terrain that has is on my mom Lillie. That makes raiders blocked as you've ever. Other a bunch to your mom and your feet got some other background steel anchor genuinely want to check that out to go check out the campaign but let's. How this all works can we see in action can you guys. Do little spinning. All right guest Cooper the MLB repertory is gonna set up spinning is for you right now. Now okay. For the insurance inside this then it got. And you secure with one oh. These things don't Waltz. And I think it's C Dina and mr. Whitman here they're on a team of baseball team. And they are going to spin and the idea here is to spin the trade all. And try to get. A single double triple or home run and moved. Your Kjell coins. They gave base runners around the field and knocked down a home in two. One the triangles. On the spin a guy. Irate Olympia. Thirteen act comes to that to the plate belt pitch. And the drill is now spinning right in the heart does that god she's Hogan for up BA did here. Is as you could see that is just single cell. Then I'll be wrapped moves that don't point to first base and now Whitman goes from the on deck circle on to home plate now he's operatives spent. And Gary you host this tournament every year right edu this refereeing and play by play for everyone and we at this something special craft. And that's another single yeah Tom. The commissioner of racially trail I go around the country and preside over this than I got to make sure everything is sanctioned an official. We play all different kinds of games on predominant. Ultimately though the one that everybody really likes is Major League trade oak ridge's job which is that damaging guy's gonna play with delta force and virtual drill pipe and studio. And dollar right now I gotta say delta forces at 21 favorite to win. Love old man that a lot of gradually through it. He had an air and you back him it definitely come back hubris and that them color commentary that. He sent it to the best in the game right here and just this remind me what nick can't. I'm virtual Drexel who. Moon and you and I go by the name delta force Yeltsin for that every one have to have a nickname yes he immediately takes a really half of the funds coming up with your and it. OK well so you guys are to the fact that means that you were able to any longer better steady here than anyone else right. No pressure no pressure I was always been retired for several years and she's worried that out but. We're coming up for a special event. You actually Iraq's I'm Eric's father and monitor. And I do agree that he's a genius from marketing point of India. And some of them I could speak also to that effect definitely genius. Still locked me out this is the classic this is Majorly betrayed all the point it became just spent as long you can I. On the point he missed through they have fun. And it's also very competitive. Eric and his brother Brett and I've been competing on many levels in sports what the passport to. And when Eric came up with his game it just a meaty became. Another competitive excuse to compete with each other foods and opening to something he did it your enemy anyway we did in the family but then one night. As they're saying we had a big Chanukah party and Eric had a bunch of friends over some Jewish and non Jewish and haven't we started spinning and Ares has said let me Tynan. An enormous sadness that I can beat that time. And it ends up that first one on a fish won was won by at a young woman I think from Kentucky who was up from visiting. I have not Jewish not respond before and she wants she won and she was in care of very good. Yet we have a lot of fun and then Eric had this for an idea of building this thing and it's a family event because I my nephew Scott actually. Manufactured it and so is an openly nice Stanley situation. And we should also point this is actually your true that's my 2008 earnings in the yes it was a little intimidation factor that's bringing the troops into custody heavyweight belt how. Getting without let's see I now have the national timer. Four major the trail. I don't play this role if you don't mind American says news stretcher for you know to have as a memento. Back occasion OK well woody thing get into acting like me let's see how this works and to be starting with the widest. Ringing inside right right when it's smaller. First rarely one point and that's the widest ring okay whoever wins senators from its one point second round with the smallest thing will be another one point OK and then the last round the smallest for an will be three point. OK so Harry I think that you're still with us unspent I know you can't eat it but I'm gonna read out from behind his ego. And anything give us your analysis your expert announces as we play along here you reading. So I think we got younger we it's too long been to see who goes first second first round right because businesses are we could just do not papers doesn't. OK so we'll do once been and always been gets to go second Kenya as a real who's going to press this for a book all the birth out of out of deference to US. It's okay. Oh no I don't doubt that not start for me. Reset on since Patrick Buchanan OK so I think Sudanese I had to go first. And really when you write editorials in the look at you got to get anything going earth at that rank the disadvantage you have first is that you have no sense of whether or not you keep have to keep your first spin OK because you don't know what the time is good to be to be self got. One that thinks there's been no spin after an each way yet to shots within but if you have a good first for a spin you can say it you can say spin you keep that's been in. We hear again I would sort of person right. I keep it an editor you are doing it I'm. Count that are in my. First nice thing right handed Ireland an I'm gonna go either way depending on how I'm doing. Duquesne and that when it's a dead stop that's when I got time got out eleven point seven I know what I'm feeling right now and I'm gonna keep it and we'll see how we'll see how we're doing you keeping and keep custody MySpace 1175. For LT four and older male I'm only lefties so I can't do okay. The little boy. There you guys doing your crowd here. You I don't know anything about that with a beautiful thing. Orbits of the disagreed orbit look. Just missed the wall thirteen loo case you don't know. Hulu it's really go to politics. Commend them within the for yes now and go to them. Point for an access point now as the loser I have to go first yet again has since switched to left and. I don't know it's legal correctly right thing and I think this time we expect this is it easier to raise my hand and that it's not that the debt currently doing great great. Need to do here when it's good that was very. Oh I missed equivalent to outlooks. So little stump this as I say that no school has been on the Internet and involve all the marbles happen in. Readiness center. That. Thirteen point one thing I'm Keith in the cornea OK OK Bertrand said Martin. Easement sixth Reagan era and my my is it. England or not it's going so. Function. Quote kick panel wrote you wouldn't want him. Eleven point nine million ill that you don't know on anonymous and it has that was when you in the rap that. In new rent hope. Those terrorists. That take. Downs and was elected dragging that's meant to represent them lightly. Community uniting and I'm ready YouTube oppression and we did I can't. Right now let's not sanction that's a room care. Who knows and one. They went from the borders against that we've with them to talk to the game on October total gun handle. Anyways what Kelly it wobbles wobbled all the bottles while what Walt it's not Eisenhower who it's 111 of the first when let. Hadn't heard anything so far. When more so. Visit this you could write a better script and ask you got a natural Prado wedding number one. I've dealt to Portland expands our number Q and heading into the final and the smallest kids don't spend don't Marie it's all even. And this is for the win in a small spin zone which is usually. What what the championship match is funny inside out so OK he's going to be an incredible spin off here we go. So my husband didn't count but that's all right it didn't count the package cannot compete for the the protest movement hope this is just. Gallery the concert as well you know what because of the Spinner fear it's not too and I'll go first in the last term as that. Now we just keeping in both competitors here do you do anything to prepare. To get through to get in the air and in the games that he's. It's their focal was focused pan thing we can't really lock in yes and just look at that center on this one you have to really be in the center because. You can bang into that war that's appetites field. Yeah I trickle out with my son lately have been retirement he goes by the name winner vice been phones are being WWB. I think I'm no priest and Rachel are there any pain. Think its focus deep breaths focus. The competition usually takes place in the bar so you might want to imagine what the pre. You're not lot of luck as everyone following Andrea area. Move. Again OK that's the switch and right right you can't oh yeah. It doesn't hurt that all out Kitchener Kinney switch and is out there you give us what's left the united. Aren't there are some great switch spinners in the you know he's this which team and acting out. And little generally kiss on the longer all. Its tail I don't hang in there couple kisses. Along bulls could be beneficial and area. Eleven says yes I'm that does not only does this again OK and assess is tough on the beaten there it we this is where everything is in the home Wenatchee much on this spends as a bomb and a lot of grandchildren when I'm in ninth why this is where you winner of this -- -- you don't get an overtime after assurances. Okay no manner no pressure. Took a leave it on saddest thing. Not that good season. Clean tights ban. Air miles really been emigrated crowds militarily alone about it. Twelve Ernie line had a chance to exit that birds are. My sentence he's going back to his alternative thing yeah. This they wouldn't have behind everybody that we have. Something new for united. He now had an idea. The trophy that we do you haven't Yeltsin's eyes that you were premiere of the Rick me wrong you got a bit of a slogan right. At the extra. No bells. No glory. The there you go. Okay about why it was important for use it to make the game and it sounds like you guys are pretty competitive growing but why why here NY dream opening line that. Honestly I think you know playing games. And being naturally competitor amen socially competitive it's a part. Very important part of life and so I like to make games anything. They can BS Monday. As you know a straw or napkins and brought me a look now what you. And others riddle is a game has been since the second century. And nobody really ever played it and so. Every school and on public just use betrayal at the declaration but I'm. You know it. All that it didn't lighten. All it's not been right in front of us and you know I kind of did what I did for ski ball which is take a child. Game that was sort of you know Ceglia forgotten past time. Brought her back to the modern day by making it more competitive and dynamic and social for adults and really not all ages. And this is something area that you mentioned power I wonder but to get your take on it a lot of Jewish families I feel this way right that this you know on the journalists part of the tradition it's part of the united saw something actually do anymore that rank. That's right well I think it's part of the Chanukah spirit and little kids and has just made decoration incident and Eric has taken from the background to the port to the front. Space oh there were also I think you know Eric does a great job of combining. Fun and competition with something meaningful so no we're not over religious my parents are holocaust survivors and so this really means a lot to us to celebrate. The traditional holidays send children of the part of that and so it just brings a lot of finding and and involvement in it and in the game that we have really played that much so. Want to hear it because this this is important first of operating without ever seen at three all it's just beautiful right he can anyone explain to me sort of we'll visit the occasional Major League journalist has tickled. The gold Hutu which is really extra special Tom see how for a letters on there. Which the signify on the phrasing Hebrew. Needs Scott dole hi ya Sean which means a great miracle happened there it basically tells the entire story through these four letters in this these four surfaces. They also correspond when you play the traditional brittle game. Two different actions that you would take what do you. Put some skelter and then ends into the pot or whether he would take some out to have a dual purpose they remind us of the story and they also tell us. Com how to play the game I'm in the traditional way. It's really betting game then traditionally and each letter represents you can take half the pilot staying down you know whatever it is whatever it is. Does it like blackjack only with quartz surfaces. That's completely lock it's all luck and family friendly and that of course I can see that now achieving its OK I. Take a spending caps an illusion and back out to the to know what it certainly hasn't been here. Break is a good place for elitist and it's significant that the other fatal surrounding it just rather gamely dean comes with sick with six straight holes and so people in the colors you're you're playing six people outside our 1000 narrative nick Marinelli would be one right you know that all the but he might play rank right we'll have a lot of tournament that you bracket style where you second elimination bracket that the incident like the NCAA tournament. Serious the Celtics spent pretends her much at camp. So I I believe you shouldn't really over spin so it's really tight spin. I like to actually touch the surface just to give it some some balancing you don't overspend so you know to have the point as a servant not over four. But you're the I would you're totally agree actually closer to them closer to little more to handle you have been done hasn't caught I've seen nothing. That warm and natural that it's a clockwise and it is her right Asia few ego. In the meantime I don't think enough has. I think it's going to be terrible we may as well you're you're about to hookers. Just to let her go do it I'll hear anything 12. Parents are well I'll probably that's a catch twenty point two tonight yeah. Problem marred what he. Did it meanwhile in the world and intensity has to work toward him. We're torque being very I think hear any. Yeah look at that yes or that there you doubled your time at least. When did you were Rick that's solid five seconds there Basking Ridge attended a couple years it's like eight feet this cater. Nelson I can jam packed them virtual. Where the original title yes we did that mean. I Ahmanson the virtualization consulting business I'll okay technologies up at the time so that's what that came from. Fabulous pay area cantv for one final thought I know that he's not about to kick off of Monica holidays there are you celebrating there. It's gonna be a great it's lights. Out here. Here at Allston all of new Austin resident and it's it's been really really fun. Bringing. I'm basically trade all our hearts go really all the Jewish holidays with Madoff Allston obviously home from Brooklyn mom and and we'll circle on Brooklyn knows that I celebrate all the Jewish holidays. Pretty hard we get really tested especially in the Monica. But this is like a blank canvas here in Austin perjured isn't for me. It's been really by educating your. The other medalist at the rape gateway. Into cutie at them or people that don't know much. Judy Islam for people that you know are trying to get back into it I'll Hough it's not dark Christmas. And some actually Israel effort spinners. Any religion it's a blast because there really is no longer a remote chance it's the tables. And thanks to its been a god. Cause of skill and we just got off. I go. Yeah agents. Let me out there in Austin, Texas the commissioner. If you well founder of Major League drain all good luck to you thank you so much for bringing us the game and this story. Back here Aaron Eric thank you I Thelma thank you really they're competing ethnic lynching me so much and happy Chanukah. Everybody should have Dwight Howard have you to that you. Thank you they've already out there are lobbying and joining us at Condit but of these celebrating Merry Christmas happy holidays we'll CN back here very thin about.

