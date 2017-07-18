Stan Lee imprints his hands and feet in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre

Stan Lee was honored with an imprint ceremony at Hollywood's famous TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday.
0:56 | 07/18/17

Comments
Oh yeah. We're. Stanley is a deep part of my DNA and genetics and it's an honor to be here today. To watch him. Involved with cement on from New Jersey when we stick people once a man it's way different so. This is an honor to be here the Hollywood style and see a man be honored for a lifetime of of work. Right thank you from the bottom of my heart and I've always wondered about that expiration. Why he is the bottom of your heart more important than the top of the art. I thank you for my whole warrant how's that. And keep you made this day certainly. Totally un to get a bowl and almost unbelievable drew me.

