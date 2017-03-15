Transcript for 'Get Out' star responds to Samuel L. Jackson's criticism of casting

So the movie get out is a big hit at the box office making. A hundred million dollars so far and now there is a big beef about the casting Samuel Jackson said. He would have preferred to see a black American actor in the lead role suggesting that the United States has a more complicated relationship with race and Britain does. Well Daniel cooler who plays a league responded simply saying I love all my black Brothers and sisters worldwide and that's my position. So the movie doesn't make it's and as for another reason there's a challenge. Out not sure if you guys have heard it. Others missing the movie that man runs toward the camera and then dashes off to the side will now. Celebrities like Chris Brown are re creating that scene. In NBA star stepped Currie at one point sprints toward the camera all these different videos coming out of people trying to mimic. They seen. They see Chris Brown's there's February and I'm not up. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.