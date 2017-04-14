'Star Wars' director Rian Johnson nearly gives away details about Rey's parents

More
At Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson spoke exclusively to ABC News.
0:59 | 04/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Star Wars' director Rian Johnson nearly gives away details about Rey's parents
Specifically ray asked are we going to find out who her parents are. It's it's it's something that is absolutely going to be addressed but it'll be addressed and there won't be need clarification. It depends. I'm I can't say as and that's as about. I almost got me all almost any closer to attract only a million now. This is telling those they get you to pick. It's Eddie it it will. Absolutely be addressed. This same art would be and there's it's tough because this is the other elements. The secrecy. It is the other part of it is. There are lots of surprises that there's lots of twists and turns hands. I really want people to experience this when Macy's but first and and then it's how we address that hands. How you feel about it and what happens with this is one of them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46807650,"title":"'Star Wars' director Rian Johnson nearly gives away details about Rey's parents","duration":"0:59","description":"At Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, \"Star Wars: The Last Jedi\" director Rian Johnson spoke exclusively to ABC News.","url":"/Entertainment/video/star-wars-director-rian-johnson-details-reys-parents-46807650","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.