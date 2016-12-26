Stars React to George Michael's Death

George Michael died at 53 on Christmas Day, sparking an outpouring of support from his friends and others in the entertainment industry.
0:39 | 12/26/16

Comments
And as you might imagine those who knew and worked with Michael have been weighing in with their reactions. Michael's partner and wailed and originally treated last night that he was heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend while. Elton John the posting on its a Graham a photo of himself with Michael saying quoting here I'm in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend. And Madonna are posted a clip of her or introducing Michael at an awards show with a note. Farewell my friend another great artist leaves us it has been one of those years 2016. More on some longhand on. George Michael Hoover effect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

