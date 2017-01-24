-
Now Playing: 'Moonlight' Star Naomie Harris 'Over the Moon' About Oscar Nomination
-
Now Playing: Oscar Nominations Revealed: Nods and Snubs
-
Now Playing: Erin Andrews Reveals Battle With Cervical Cancer
-
Now Playing: Bachelor Forecast: Bachelor, Nick Brings the Girls to His Hometown
-
Now Playing: Kerry Washington Gets Candid in 'GMA' Lightning Round
-
Now Playing: Will the Oscars Favor 'La La Land?'
-
Now Playing: Oscars Nominations: What Happened to Amy Adams and Annette Benning?
-
Now Playing: Surprises and Snubs From Best Picture, Best Director Oscar Nominees
-
Now Playing: Did Tom Hanks Get Snubbed in the Oscars Nominations?
-
Now Playing: 2017 Nominations for the Oscars Are Announced
-
Now Playing: 'SNL' Writer Suspended for Controversial Tweet About Barron Trump
-
Now Playing: Oscar Nominations 2017: 'La La Land' Leads
-
Now Playing: Oscar Nominations 2017: Viggo Mortensen on 'Captain Fantastic' Nod
-
Now Playing: Lin-Manuel Miranda 'Beyond Thrilled' About 'Moana' Oscar Nomination
-
Now Playing: Michael Shannon on Oscar Nomination for 'Nocturnal Animals'
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel Shares Tips on how to Win an Oscar in New Video
-
Now Playing: 2017 Oscar Nominations Continue Live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 2017 Oscar Nominations Announced Live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Predicting the 2017 Oscar Nominations
-
Now Playing: 'Hidden Figures': Trailer