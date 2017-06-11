Transcript for Tom Hanks helps with a surprise marriage proposal at his book event

And Tom Hanks was in this period this weekend taking questions at a book festival in Austin. Until he said he was tired of taking questions and wanted to ask one. Tanks pulled out a piece of paper and asked on behalf of Ryan if leaky. Would marry him hot. Vickie surprise as you can tell that is photo unaware that it did you went up on stage were Ryan pulled out the ring with Tom Hanks standing by from lake that's amazing. That's one way to do it gentlemen step up your game.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.