Tom Hanks helps with a surprise marriage proposal at his book event

More
Tom Hanks is taking his reputation for being helpful to a new level, after he assisted a man proposing to his girlfriend.
0:29 | 11/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tom Hanks helps with a surprise marriage proposal at his book event
And Tom Hanks was in this period this weekend taking questions at a book festival in Austin. Until he said he was tired of taking questions and wanted to ask one. Tanks pulled out a piece of paper and asked on behalf of Ryan if leaky. Would marry him hot. Vickie surprise as you can tell that is photo unaware that it did you went up on stage were Ryan pulled out the ring with Tom Hanks standing by from lake that's amazing. That's one way to do it gentlemen step up your game.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50964367,"title":"Tom Hanks helps with a surprise marriage proposal at his book event","duration":"0:29","description":"Tom Hanks is taking his reputation for being helpful to a new level, after he assisted a man proposing to his girlfriend.","url":"/Entertainment/video/tom-hanks-helps-surprise-marriage-proposal-book-event-50964367","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.