Tribeca Film Festival co-founder on new Clive Davis documentary

More
ABC News' Rachel Scott and Michael Rothman talk to Tribeca Film Festival Co-founder Jane Rosenthal.
3:30 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tribeca Film Festival co-founder on new Clive Davis documentary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46939950,"title":"Tribeca Film Festival co-founder on new Clive Davis documentary","duration":"3:30","description":"ABC News' Rachel Scott and Michael Rothman talk to Tribeca Film Festival Co-founder Jane Rosenthal.","url":"/Entertainment/video/tribeca-film-festival-founder-clive-davis-documentary-46939950","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.