Transcript for Trump Jokingly Offers Prayers for Arnold Schwarzenegger

How are present did shed some light on his private parties at this morning's national prayer breakfast. They hired a big big movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place. And we know how that turned down. The ratings went right down the two oops it's been a total disaster. And mark will never ever. Been against trump again. And I wanted to just pray for Arnold if we can for those rated Soka. And. Now Arnold was quick to answer his prayer would be a suggestion take a look. You don't. Have a great idea but of these switched jobs you do go would you view this is it's an extra ingredients. And I think it would new job. When people can find them. Mean aren't just wanna have to watch his immigration stat yeah that's not right I'm as governor so I guess but I can't I don't have time to play at Arnold I'm too busy praying from the Lonnie. A comeback when you think of all we talked about Middle East people with this this travel ban that have been stopped and whether you agree or don't agree we all agreed that there were innocent victims with their lives at stake in your praying for someone on teen linked. And it's a producer of the ground yet ambassador in Paris and it's a prayer that he is worried about and I an apprentice when the weren't displaying he's creating such chaos around the world. Get out of debt wasn't he elected by these so called Rust Belt voters to get jobs. Why doesn't concentrate just on that that Wannstedt came back as. Both her hand but I do support a lot of what I'm seeing I have to say Donald it's it's not about you know it's not about your ratings it's not about stopped caring about this stuff and start carrying about. Job start caring about the people behind the scenes who who gave you wouldn't have this job if it weren't for the hardworking people who believe me I don't forget that you all. People heat he's indebted to them because he wouldn't be an opposition without them and they don't wanna hear about Fox News or CNN his ratings are not. Knowing that starts speaking when he well now you've got something to credit for Latin that he doesn't get reelected without. I'm already a parent I'm not a religious person I'm going back. You know this is the national prayer breakfast and it has been taken place since 1953. You don't Dwight Eisenhower participated. It was the first president to participate in the annual event. So how could you say something like that in front of not only Americans. There are 3500 guests including international in by teens from over a hundred. He doesn't know the difference he doesn't get it because he's and he may have it's really including potentially eating he thinks it's fine is an eagle maniac Steve I think we see what to do. We now pentagon Spain meanwhile we're not US look at you know all this information we noticed this new president Steve band and we're yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.