Transcript for Trump Says Terror Attacks Have Been Going Unreported

Our new France man's relationship what the media shows no sign of improvement. Yeah the latest accusations against left in her. You've seen what happened in Paris and niece. All over you know it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases the very very dishonest press doesn't want to reported. They have their reasons and you understand that. You know what's funny about this one of the first stores that was recorded on it was the B headache. Of Daniel her yeah yeah yeah hey day. Journalists. And so the media hasn't real connection to making sure the people know where the terror attacks are all over the world. And this White House just released a list of 78. Terror attacks they claim when not covered by the media but Khatami is written. You know providing all the coverage these attacks received and so you know scientists and soreness okay. Even though Steve man and is running every man. I don't know. Then you can you can say what you want about the meeting you can continue to say all of those things but it doesn't change the fact that you are wrong. You are wrong my friend your. And that we're not reported. Instantly every detail of those each one started to replay because I hurt so much come to this point or 7 NEWS I outs I find that timing of this. Interesting bit on a day when the courts deciding about a ban that his whole band is based in fear on terrorism we are getting a highlight reel. Of every terrorist attack every network is defending themselves saying what about we get this much coverage this many people tonight this what better soundtrack to push there's something that really you you have to use your when constant. What trying to get back and we're hearing once again about not just one attacker to but. Polls Hillary Clinton was worried about the attack and could back. Now which was done by a white supremacists to answer bunch of Muslim. Isn't talking about the fact that he wasn't in the situation room. For the botched Yemen break that killed up to thirty civilians and one US navy seal with the rate was the first operation approved by this president. And he didn't actually do this fall he didn't actually do his homework I sent a Navy SEALs and without the proper coverage bounding up. Maybe he needs to cover more than yeah perhaps paying. I think TV personality he knows that ratings drive the network's cameras and you know there's a saying Intel news if it if it bleeds it leads from the guy you know that CNN news is that given bleeds it leads him when there's a terrorist attack anywhere and that is a big news story about alcohol he knows that everything is about ratings and then I'm going to avoid that so this is such a blatant lie -- didn't even you know even people who voted for him I think could see but -- right it's intentional yeah I think he. One now remember he won largely based on this media vs Boston narrative media vs the people also I think when he says this he speaking to his base and he feels like he's fulfilling some kind of can't he promised by holding the media has my accountable. But I don't think there's an argument Nina I do think that the media covers terrorist attacks network to Fox News we covered all the time. But I do think there's an appetite in this country for sensationalized news. And even though they covered terrorist attacks I think we the marketplace sometimes done and a lot of nonsense from the news networks and they feel like. They have to cater to us. By talking about some comment trop made twenty years ago that was ridiculous more than they're talking about attacking added I think that rests with us really because they're catering to our demand and for what we want to I think there's a point to be made but you can't just say the media doesn't cover tell you can't that's up late laws is issue was aren't so cellular.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.