A look at 'The Walking Dead' exhibit at Comic-Con 2017

More
ABC News takes a look at "The Walking Dead" exhibit and the "Funko" booth at Comic-Con in San Diego.
8:31 | 07/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A look at 'The Walking Dead' exhibit at Comic-Con 2017

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48780037,"title":"A look at 'The Walking Dead' exhibit at Comic-Con 2017","duration":"8:31","description":"ABC News takes a look at \"The Walking Dead\" exhibit and the \"Funko\" booth at Comic-Con in San Diego.","url":"/Entertainment/video/walking-dead-exhibit-comic-con-2017-48780037","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.