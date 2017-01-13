Woody Harrelson Enters the 'Star Wars' Universe

Lucasfilm has confirmed the Oscar-nominated actor has joined the cast of the second "anthology" "Star Wars" film, centering on a young Han Solo.
0:36 | 01/13/17

Next star or spin off is beginning to take shape. Woody Harrelson is joined the cast of the upcoming young con solo movie the announcement made today on the official Star Wars website. So he's gonna join all of them all Ehrenreich and Donald Glover and a million Clark in that movie no word yet on what character Allison will collect what some have yet to be Hokies didn't want it to a presidency. So what our reaction to that like every other data star was news in every year it is more fun it's just fantastic. Certainly when her childhood again yeah. Graves antigens to bridge open.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

