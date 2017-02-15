World renowned Flamenco dancer performs for ABC News

More
Famous Flamenco dancer, Rocio Molina, previews her performance at the Spanish Theater in Spain with ABC News' Aicha Hammar.
3:41 | 02/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for World renowned Flamenco dancer performs for ABC News
How online Amy thanks second span and I'm handing you an amazing amazing theater cults unless you got tonight expect ya. We didn't see and Medina. Thinks he's so much for having it here because. I noted to be extremely easy preparing your next show any candidates yet. So basically I'm assuming that's been advanced progress he'd have a just. Why babies are an additional case yet this interstate didn't talk to us and even beaten over. Mean spew radiation what he's going to be used. And it's I that you know he's like clean. It shows being funny profoundly human week maybe fan point of view. Being a woman barely half. That they inform. Who yet. So the woman's body is important that Kinney sitting back I think it's a and then. Latter modest. He's smiling all Momo than an hour as my energy and anti. OK I think you sometimes think you think you. They. BE. Maybe. He out. Yes and I really hope it YouTube and meeting certain you know. I'll leave the and he wouldn't leave. At the Packers rethinking some sort of thing you think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45511689,"title":"World renowned Flamenco dancer performs for ABC News","duration":"3:41","description":"Famous Flamenco dancer, Rocio Molina, previews her performance at the Spanish Theater in Spain with ABC News' Aicha Hammar.","url":"/Entertainment/video/world-renowned-flamenco-dancer-performs-abc-news-45511689","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.