'The View' co-host Sara Haines welcomes daughter: 'She's here!'

Dec 24, 2017, 11:36 AM ET
PHOTO: Sara Haines co-hosts on ABCs "The View," Sept. 28, 2017. PlayLou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images
Sara Haines has one more family member to celebrate the holidays with this year. "The View" co-host and her husband, Max Shifrin, welcomed a daughter Saturday.

"She's here!!! Today we met our little Christmas package," Haines wrote in part on Instagram, announcing the news. "She weighed in at a cool 7 pounds, 2 ounces. We can't decide who she looks like, but we'll keep her anyway."

PHOTO: Sara Haines shared this photo on her Instagram account, Dec. 23, 2017.Sara Haines/Instagram
Sara Haines shared this photo on her Instagram account, Dec. 23, 2017.

The new baby's name has special meaning to the family. Haines, 40, noted on Instagram that her daughter, Sandra Grace Shifrin, is named after her mother.

Sandra Grace joins older brother, 1-year-old Alec Richard Shifrin.

PHOTO: Max Shifrin (L) and Sara Haines attend ASPCAS 18th Annual Bergh Ball honoring Edie Falco and Hilary Swank at The Plaza Hotel, April 9, 2015 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, FILE
Max Shifrin (L) and Sara Haines attend ASPCA'S 18th Annual Bergh Ball honoring Edie Falco and Hilary Swank at The Plaza Hotel, April 9, 2015 in New York City.

Haines announced that she was expecting her second child back in June on "The View." Then, she explained just how hard it was to tape the daytime talk show while pregnant.

"I've been having a rough time," she admitted. "So I've been having crackers brought out to me and ginger ale."

Haines and Shifrin wed back in 2014.

