'The View' co-host Sara Haines welcomes daughter: 'She's here!'

Sara Haines has one more family member to celebrate the holidays with this year. "The View" co-host and her husband, Max Shifrin, welcomed a daughter Saturday.

"She's here!!! Today we met our little Christmas package," Haines wrote in part on Instagram, announcing the news. "She weighed in at a cool 7 pounds, 2 ounces. We can't decide who she looks like, but we'll keep her anyway."

Sara Haines/Instagram

The new baby's name has special meaning to the family. Haines, 40, noted on Instagram that her daughter, Sandra Grace Shifrin, is named after her mother.

Sandra Grace joins older brother, 1-year-old Alec Richard Shifrin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, FILE

Haines announced that she was expecting her second child back in June on "The View." Then, she explained just how hard it was to tape the daytime talk show while pregnant.

"I've been having a rough time," she admitted. "So I've been having crackers brought out to me and ginger ale."

Haines and Shifrin wed back in 2014.