Walk down the 2017 Oscars red carpet with a live 360 view

The Oscars red carpet rollout happened earlier this week, but Sunday is the day celebrities walk down it to enter the Dolby Theatre for the 89th Academy Awards show.

Explore the red carpet in this 360 video by dragging the video with a mouse -- or watch it on a mobile device with the Facebook app.

On the ABC News app? Click HERE to watch this 360 video.





The carpet outside the Dolby Theatre is approximately 900 feet long, according to a fact sheet provided by the Academy. The width is 33 feet.

The 89th annual Academy Awards air Sunday on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.