Watch Justin Timberlake Make 2 Half-Court Basketball Shots

Justin Timberlake showed off his basketball skills in two Instagram posts on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old took the court at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where he attended a Lakers game with wife Jessica Biel last night.
"Still got that range... Grizz took the L. All good though... bounce back!!!" Timberlake wrote next to a clip of him hitting a half-court shot in stride.
As expected, his friends lost their minds with the athletic display. But he wasn't done yet.
"And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke..." he wrote in another post.
Watch for yourself! Two times!