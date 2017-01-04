Watch Justin Timberlake Make 2 Half-Court Basketball Shots

Jan 4, 2017, 5:13 PM ET
Justin Timberlake attends The 22nd Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
Justin Timberlake showed off his basketball skills in two Instagram posts on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old took the court at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where he attended a Lakers game with wife Jessica Biel last night.

"Still got that range... Grizz took the L. All good though... bounce back!!!" Timberlake wrote next to a clip of him hitting a half-court shot in stride.

As expected, his friends lost their minds with the athletic display. But he wasn't done yet.

"And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke..." he wrote in another post.

Watch for yourself! Two times!

