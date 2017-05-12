Melissa McCarthy is taking her Sean Spicer impression to the streets of Manhattan!

Her impression of the White House press secretary on "Saturday Night Live" has received rave reviews, but this skit takes the joke to a whole new level.

In clips posted on social media today, fans got to see every angle of the actress, 46, who is hosting the sketch comedy show on Saturday. Dressed as Spicer and zooming around on a motorized podium, she screams at Columbus Circle traffic.

"Come on!" she yells at the traffic jam.

Spicer himself commented on the satire earlier in the year, calling it "cute."

In March, McCarthy explained that her resemblance to Spicer is because her father is a spitting image of the man.

"I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby, and it's me. Which makes it even stranger," she told Ellen DeGeneres.