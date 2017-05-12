Watch Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer zooming through the streets of Manhattan

May 12, 2017, 10:59 AM ET
VIDEO: Dressed as White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Melissa McCarthy zoomed around on a motorized podium and screams at Columbus Circle traffic.PlayTwitter / Sifill_LDF
WATCH Melissa McCarthy takes 'spicey' tour of NYC on motorized podium

Melissa McCarthy is taking her Sean Spicer impression to the streets of Manhattan!

Her impression of the White House press secretary on "Saturday Night Live" has received rave reviews, but this skit takes the joke to a whole new level.

In clips posted on social media today, fans got to see every angle of the actress, 46, who is hosting the sketch comedy show on Saturday. Dressed as Spicer and zooming around on a motorized podium, she screams at Columbus Circle traffic.

"Come on!" she yells at the traffic jam.

Spicer himself commented on the satire earlier in the year, calling it "cute."

In March, McCarthy explained that her resemblance to Spicer is because her father is a spitting image of the man.

"I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby, and it's me. Which makes it even stranger," she told Ellen DeGeneres.