When "White Helmets" took the Oscar for best documentary short, filmmakers Joanna Natasegara and Orlando von Einsiedel read a statement from the film's star, Syria Civil Defense head Raed Saleh, who was not present.

Backstage afterward, von Einsiedel explained Saleh's absence, as well as that of "White Helmets" cinematographer Khaled Khateeb.

Saleh stayed behind in Syria, while Khateeb, von Einsiedel said, was unable to attend because of an incident with his visa.

The Associated Press reported on Saturday that U.S. officials said they found "derogatory information" about Khateeb and would not let him into the country.

"Well, Raed Saleh, he is the leader of the White Helmets, he couldn't come in the end because ... Syrian violence has really escalated and he does life-saving work and he decided in the end, his time was better placed to do that," von Einsiedel said. "[Cinematographer Khaled Khateeb] had a U.S. visa. He tried to board a plane and he wasn't able to come, so we're very sad about that."

"White Helmets" focuses on the group of volunteer rescuers who work in war-torn Syria and Turkey. On stage, von Einsiedel read a statement from Saleh that invited listeners "to work on the side of life, to stop the bloodshed in Syria and around the world."

Backstage, Natasegara said that the Oscar win was "bittersweet" because of Khateeb's absence, but said that she spoke to him immediately after the win, and he had a positive message.

"He's thrilled," she said, "because like us, he just wants the world to know about the White Helmets."