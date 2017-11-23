What White House staff should be thankful for, according to Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert kicked off "The Late Show" on Wednesday by sharing the one thing he thinks the White House staff should be grateful for on Thanksgiving: President Donald Trump's departure.

"To celebrate Thanksgiving, President Trump has returned to Mar-a-Lago, so I know what the White House staff is thankful for this year," Colbert joked. "Imagine a plump, overcooked turkey -- waiting in line for Thanksgiving dinner.

"While Trump is down there, he may have some papers to sign because we have just learned that Donald Trump is shutting down his charitable foundation. So sad. They had almost reached their goal of helping anyone," he added.

TONIGHT: Our country's biggest turkey heads to Florida to celebrate Thanksgiving. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/XCIwqWXmWu — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 22, 2017

Over on "The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon gave what he called a preview of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago dinner menu.

“Trump is spending the holiday down at Mar-a-Lago, where they have a big buffet. It has gourmet stuffing, vegetables, and turkey for the adults,” Fallon said. “And then they have chicken fingers, grilled cheese and curly fries for the president.”

Arthur, our Thanksgiving expert, is still figuring out his dinner plans for tomorrow! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Wthxptt8WC — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) November 23, 2017

Fallon also read a few of his favorite “Thanksgiving fail” tweets.

Separately, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers took a closer look at how President Trump's aides are growing increasingly anxious about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump team's ties to Russia.

"Every time Trump's aides talk about the Russia scandal, they seem to dig themselves in deeper and deeper. Just take Attorney General Jeff Sessions," Meyers said. "Their only defense is literally we were too incompetent to collude."