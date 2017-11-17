There's big-time Oscar buzz around Willem Dafoe for his role in the new film "The Florida Project." And Dafoe is owning it.

Interested in Popcorn? Add Popcorn as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Popcorn news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"To be honest, it sounds good to me," Dafoe said in a recent appearance on "Popcorn With Peter Travers. "This a small movie. I hope it gets seen."

A24

Dafoe plays a manager at a motel along a strip in Central Florida, close to the newly-rising Disney World amusement park.

WHAT TO KNOW Willem Dafoe appears on Popcorn With Peter Travers

"Those motels were budget motels for tourists for many years," Dafoe said. "And after the financial crash and the housing crisis, a lot of people had trouble finding homes, ones that they could make the rent. So they had to find a way to live. And one of the ways they would live, is they’d go to these cheap motels and live there (with) many people in the room. And what happens is they become temporary, longtime residents. It’s a way for them to survive, but not a very satisfying way."

Download the all new "Popcorn With Peter Travers" podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Tunein, Google Play Music and Stitcher.

Dafoe, 62, told Travers his character, Bobby, is just the average guy in the neighborhood.

Radhika Chalasani/ABC News

"Bobby is a guy who is the manager, a quite normal, working-class guy. He’s not that different than the people in the motel. He’s just got a job and a paycheck ahead of him. And his job is to run the motel, to run it smoothly. He’s a good-hearted guy but he’s limited. He has to wear lots of hats. He’s a complex character because he has to deal with people in many different ways," said Dafoe.

"The Florida Project" is in theaters everywhere.

Be sure to watch the full interview with Peter Travers and Willem Dafoe in the video above.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.