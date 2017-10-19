After three long years, Wolverine is a live and kicking again, making his grand comeback in "Marvel Legacy" issue No. 1.

The book is around 60 pages long and a lot goes down! Marvel Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso and Senior VP Tom Brevoort stopped by ABC's "Inside Marvel" to talk about Logan's comeback, what he's doing with an Infinity Stone and the return of other classic superheroes.

Alonso said "Legacy" is the most important Marvel book of 2017. Fans are offered a glimpse of the universe after "Secret Empire."

After seeing Captain America turn to the dark side in "Empire," fans are excited that their favorite heroes are returning -- and doing what they do best.

