"Wonder Woman" isn't Matthew Jensen's first rodeo as director of photography on big fantasy projects, but it doesn't make the experience any less special.

Jensen, who has worked on hits like "Game of Thrones," "Chronicle" and "Ray Donovan," spoke to ABC News about this game-changing film and what it was like to collaborate on set with director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot. He also shared some never-seen-before photos from the set.

With an opening weekend north of $100 million, Jensen said "the past weekend and continuing onslaught of [positive reviews for] 'Wonder Woman' has been amazing."

Though there is always pressure to deliver on any big movie, Jensen said Jenkins, Gadot and Chris Pine were just so funny and pleasant to be around that it dissipated any worries that come from something in the superhero genre.

"We always wanted to do 'Wonder Woman' justice, we felt she deserved a great movie," he said. "So, that was always lurking in the background. But pressure on the set, I don't think so. It was really such an open and collaborative environment."

Clay Enos

Having worked with actors like Liev Schreiber, Michael B. Jordan and others, Jensen has worked with some of the top talents in Hollywood, but he said this cast was right up there.

"Not only just intensely photogenic and charismatic people, but also incredibly talented actors across the board who can really do anything; drama, comedy, action, you name it," he added.

Clay Enos

One thing that was not out of the ordinary for Jensen was working with a cast that's majority female. The husband, father to a daughter and son of a single mother says this was just another day at the office for him.

"To me, this is normal, how are set was," he continued. "I'm used to being surrounded by very strong and opinionated women."

The women at the helm of the project, Jenkins, is just a "genuine, committed filmmaker."

"She cared a lot about 'Wonder Woman,'" he said. "Not only the action, but also cares deeply about developing the character. I think her passion for the character spilled out to all of us. We were all very motivated to help her make her movie."

Clay Enos

"Wonder Woman" is out now in theaters nationwide.