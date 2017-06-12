"Wonder Woman" ruled the box office for the second straight week with an estimated $57 million weekend, bringing its U.S. total to more than $205 million. Its worldwide figure now stands at $435 million.

"The Mummy," starring Tom Cruise, failed to deliver in its debut, managing to dig up just $32.2 million, falling short of expectations. On a positive note, it performed much better overseas, pulling in an estimated $141.8 million -- Cruise's largest worldwide opening ever, topping 2005's "War of the Worlds."

Bowing in third place, was "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," with a $12.3 million haul. Taking fourth place was "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" with an estimated $10.7 million.

Rounding out the top five was Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," adding another $6.2 million in the U.S., bringing its domestic total to $365 million. Its global numbers exceed $833 million.

Marvel, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

Another of this week's new releases, "Beatriz at Dinner," starring Salma Hayek and John Lithgow, had an impressive debut, earning an estimated $150,160 from just five theaters.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. "Wonder Woman," $57 million

2. "The Mummy," $32.2 million

3. "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," $12.3 million

4. "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," $10.7 million

5. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," $6.2 million

6. "It Comes at Night," $6 million

7. "Baywatch," $4.6 million

8. "Megan Leavey," $3.7 million

9. "Alien: Covenant," $1.8 million

10. "Everything, Everything," $1.6 million

