Superheroes took over “Good Morning America” this year for a super-powered Halloween event.

This year’s big-screen superstar, Wonder Woman, played by Robin Roberts, was the first to fly on the scene to save the studio from a band of burglars.

ABC News

Wonder Woman was soon helped by Spider-Man, played by Amy Robach, who climbed over rooftops to help keep the burglars at bay.

ABC News

Not to be outdone, Black Widow of “The Avengers,” played by Lara Spencer, rode into Times Square on a motorcycle to help Wonder Woman and Spider-Man save the studio.

ABC News

Another superhero was still on the way to help ward off burglars at the “GMA” studio.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” star baby Groot, played by Ginger Zee, arrived from behind a water tower to help save the day.

ABC News

It was not a bird, not a plane but Superman who arrived next to help his fellow superheroes. Superman appeared as his alter ego, Clark Kent, played by George Stephanopoulos.

ABC News

The consortium of crime fighters in Times Square grew even bigger when Thor, played by Michael Strahan, lowered down from the sky and announced his arrival with a hammer smash.

ABC News

The final superhero to arrive in Times Square to save the “GMA” studio was small in size but full of power: Lego Batman, played by Rob Marciano.

ABC News

The "GMA" superheroes were helped in their fight to save the Times Square studio by dozens of kids dressed in superhero costumes, too.

The superheroes took a break from their crime-fighting ways to get tips from the stars who play the superheroes on the big screen.

"The long flowing locks, you got to have that," "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth told Strahan. "The hammer, don't forget the hammer. It's called Mjölnir. ... Try saying that three times fast."

Vin Diesel, who gave voice to baby Groot in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," shared the similarities he saw between Zee and Groot.

"You know, you two have a lot in common," Diesel told Zee. "You're a meteorologist and Groot has a tremendous grasp of quasi-dimensional, super-positional engineering. But he also likes to groove, and we know how much you love to dance, Ginger."

"Hulk" star Mark Ruffalo, Wyclef Jean and the stars of "Stranger Things 2" also brought spooktacular fun on Halloween.

"If Marvel and DC can get together, we can solve all of the problems in the world!" - @MarkRuffalo ??#HalloweenOnGMA pic.twitter.com/BZPUIuSbEJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2017