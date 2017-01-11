Woody Harrelson has officially stepped into that galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm has confirmed the Oscar-nominated actor has joined the cast of the second "anthology" "Star Wars" film, centering on a young Han Solo.

Harrelson told Mashable in a Facebook Live chat that his character is multidimensional.

"I'm a mentor to Han, but I'm also a bit of a criminal," he said. "I don't think I should say much more than that because the Force is not allowing me."

It was announced last year that Alden Ehrenreich would step into Harrison Ford's boots as a younger version of the smuggler and space pirate, while newly-minted Golden Globe winner Donald Glover will play a young version of Billy Dee Williams' suave scoundrel Lando Calrissian. "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke will also appear in a still-to-be-announced role.

Directors said in a statement today that Harrelson will be a perfect addition to the cast.

"We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody," Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said in a statement posted on StarWars.com. "His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong."

The Han Solo stand-alone film will hit theaters in 2018.

Lucasfilm and ABC News are both part of parent company in Disney.