The actress and singer Zendaya, who launched her own fashion line, "Daya by Zendaya" last month, appeared on "Good Morning America" today to share her style tips for the holidays.

Zendaya's clothing line aims to be inclusive of all genders, body types and budgets. The line celebrates androgyny, featuring pieces that can be worn by both men and women, and has sizes 0 through 22. In addition, everything is priced under $160.

“I’ve been really excited to create this,” Zendaya said backstage at “Good Morning America.” “It started off with shoes and expanded into clothes and obviously I love fashion. It’s been something I have a really deep love for. I just wanted to create something that was inclusive, attainable, but also felt expensive and chic.

“I tried to hit everything and I think it’s only going to get better with time,” she added of the line’s inclusivity. “I think the coolest thing is there’s a lot of sets that can be mixed and matched with anything. You can personalize whatever, so you don’t have to wear the top with the pants it’s supposed to go with.”

The 20-year-old's first holiday fashion tip is to wear loose-fitting silhouettes like the black dress which she showed on "GMA" -- to help to hide holiday indulgences. She emphasized being comfortable while still maintaining style.

Another holiday style tip that she shared with "GMA" is that velvet is one of the biggest trends this season. She also said that pants suits are becoming the new little black dress.

Zendaya added that "comfortable luxury" is a major fashion trend this season, and added that some of her designs are perfect for lounging at home, but can also be dressed up with a change of shoes.

