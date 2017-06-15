Zendaya opens up about her first love: 'It wasn't a good ending'

Zendaya isn't a kid anymore.

The Disney star is all grown up and even had her first heartbreak, she revealed in the July issue of Vogue magazine.

Zendaya, 20, said her boyfriend of four years broke up with her shortly after giving her a miniature black schnauzer named Noon.

"It was my first love. It wasn’t a good ending," she explained.

"You know you’re OK in a breakup when your first thought is not 'What did I do wrong?' [but] 'That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you’re going to regret it forever,'" she said.

Us against the world son ?? A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Since then, Zendaya hasn't tried her hand at another relationship. But it's not like the actress isn't super busy.

Right now, she's working on the final season of "K.C. Undercover," the Disney Channel sitcom she's starred in since 2015.

Zendaya is also a producer on the series -- a title she fought for initially, according to the magazine.

"A lot of people don’t realize their power," she said of the decision to fight for certain conditions before signing on to a show.

"I have so many friends who say yes to everything or feel like they can’t stand up for themselves in a situation," Zendaya continued. "No. You have the power."

Disney is the parent company of the Disney Channel and ABC News.