Zoe Saldana admits she was 'shocked' Britney Spears outed her pregnancy

When Zoe Saldana opened up about her first pregnancy with twins back in 2014, many already knew she was expecting.

Saldana recounted how her "Crossroads" co-star Britney Spears outed her bundles of joy on Thursday night's "Watch What Happens Live," saying she was shocked but not upset when the pop star spilled the beans.

"The way that it happened was so innocent that I never even thought of holding her accountable for anything," Saldana said. "She was just being Britney. I love her. I don’t mean that in a negative way, I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth."

Saldana, 38, went on to explain that the two bumped into each other on a cross-country flight and bonded since Spears is also a mom to two boys.

"We were on the same flight from L.A. to New York and we just talked for the duration of the flight," the actress said. "She has two boys, I was having twins and we had a beautiful talk. And I forgot; it never even occurred to me to not to say anything. We weren't trying to hide it, we were just trying to be discreet.

"I was shocked because we weren’t ready to sort of share that. But it was Britney, so it’s OK," Saldana added with a laugh.

Saldana has since given birth to three children with her husband, Marc Perego. They're parents to 2-year-old twin boys Cy and Bowie along with their newborn son Zen, whom she welcomed in February.

The actress said she hasn't ran into Spears since to talk about the incident, but she added, "but I’m pretty sure we will. We will."