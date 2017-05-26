Zoe Saldana doesn't want to do play dates with your kids

Zoe Saldana and her three boys have a message for any mom wanting to plan a play date.

"Don't invite us!" she told People magazine with a laugh.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star said having three boys -- 2-year-old twins Cy and Bowie, along with Zen, whom she welcomed in February -- has changed her opinion about the experience.

"Our kids are free. We’re rambunctious. We’re a loud family, and we don’t stop from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. And literally, we just don’t have any play dates," Saldana explained.

She added, "You can always come to our house, our doors are open. But we don’t ever want them to be exposed to negligence, or to someone getting angry with them for just being boys."

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

Saldana, 38, who has been married to Italian artist Marco Perego since 2013, also said that being the only woman in a house full of men has also changed how she views them.

"I lost my dad very early on, and, even though I had a lot of male mentors in my life, either by family or being friends or just educators that inspired me, I still went through my aggressive stage in my 20s of forcefully being a feminist," she explained.

"You know, 'I’m a feminist because I have to fight men and everything.' And it’s not until the universe, with its way of being ironic, blessed me with raising men that I realized ... I am so humbled," Saldana added.

The actress said now she realizes the "pressure" put on boys and men.

"Through our nurture, we tamper so much," Saldana explained. "So I’ve been leaning in on the books, and talking to parents of boys, getting any advice from fathers and mothers that we can grab. My husband and I are sponges because we are determined to raise happy, stress-free men."