Kate Hudson shared some surprising news on Friday -- she's expecting her third child!

"SURPRISE!!!" she wrote next to a video, in which they popped balloons to reveal the baby on the way is a girl.

This will be Hudson's first daughter, she has two sons -- Bingham and Ryder -- from previous relationships.

Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!" she further explained. "It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying!"

Hudson, 38, then continued, adding there is a happy ending to this story.

"BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap," she wrote. "We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."

The man she referred to in the post and the father of her child to be is her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The duo have been dating for over a year.