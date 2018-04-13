The competition for the Mirror Ball trophy in the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars" is sure to be fierce -- as the season 26 cast features an all-star lineup of Olympic and professional athletes.

Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding and Arike Ogunbowale are among the list of celebrities who will be battling each other on the dance floor on the hit show, it was revealed on "Good Morning America" today.

"I think I really hope I’m not shy," joked the outspoken Rippon. "I think Jenna [Johnson] is going to have her hands full and I can’t wait."

Ogunbowale is training for "DWTS" in South Bend, Indiana, where she is still attending classes at Notre Dame. Ogunbowale led her team last month to the NCAA women's college basketball championship.

"I have a lot of stuff going on with school. I still haven’t caught up from the Final Four," she said of balancing "DWTS" training with classes. "But we’re definitely going to have time to do it."

With so many high-level athletes competing against each other, this could be the most cutthroat competition in the ballroom to date.

Here are the star athletes who will be hitting the dance floor:



NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Former MLB star Johnny Damon

Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu

Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer

NFL star Josh Norman

Olympic softball player Jennie Finch

Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding

Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon



Here is a full list of celebrities, and their professional dance partners, who will compete on season 26 of "DWTS."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Lindsay Arnold

The 70-year-old retired basketball player, who played 20 seasons in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers will compete with the reigning Mirror Ball champ Lindsay Arnold. Arnold, 24, won season 25 of "DWTS" with her partner Jordan Fisher.

Johnny Damon with Emma Slater

Damon, 44, a retired professional baseball outfielder whose MLB career spans seven teams across 17 years -- including stints with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians -- will be dancing with Emma Slater. Slater, 29, took home the Mirror Ball trophy during season 24 of "DWTS."

Mirai Nagasu with Alan Bersten

Nagasu, 24, stole America's heart and took home a bronze medal at the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, earlier this year in figure skating. She will be competing with fan-favorite pro dancer Alan Bersten, who made his official "DWTS" premiere during season 25, after filling in for Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who was injured for four weeks during season 24.

Chris Mazdzer with Witney Carson

Mazdzer, 29, team USA's Olympic luger, who competed in the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, Canada, and the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, will be hitting the dance floor with Witney Carson. Carson, 24, took home the Mirror Ball trophy with her partner during season 19.

Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess

Norman currently plays cornerback for the Washington Redskins and previously played professional football with the Carolina Panthers. The 30-year-old South Carolina native will be competing with Sharna Burgess, 32, on the upcoming season of "DWTS."

Jennie Finch with Keo Motsepe

The 37-year-old Olympic softball pitcher who won a gold medal for Team USA during the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, and a silver medal during the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, will be competing with fan-favorite pro dancer Keo Motsepe, 28.

Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber

Harding, 47, a two-time Olympic figure skater became a household name in 1994 because of the scandal that rocked the figure-skating community when it came to light that her ex-husband orchestrated an attack on Nancy Kerrigan, who competed on "DWTS" during season 24. Harding will be dancing with Sasha Farber.

Jamie Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev

Anderson, 27, a professional snowboarder with two Olympic gold medals, and one silver medal, under her belt, will hit the dance floor this season with Artem Chigvintsev, 35. Chigvintsev has competed for the past six seasons of "DWTS," but has yet to win the coveted Mirror Ball.

Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson

The beloved Olympic figure skater who won a bronze medal for team USA in Pyeongchang earlier this year will be hitting the dance floor with pro partner Jenna Johnson. Johnson, 23, competed as a pro dancer in season 23.

Arike Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchenko

Ogunbowale is a women's college basketball legend and University of Notre Dame junior who skyrocketed to fame during last month's NCAA women's college basketball championship. She will be dancing with "DWTS" vet Savchenko, 34.