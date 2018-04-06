Ahead of series finale, 'Scandal' stars reveal what they hope to steal from set

After seven seasons, the beloved ABC drama "Scandal" will come to an end this month.

Ahead of the series finale, the stars of the hit show dished on what they hope to steal from the show's set.

Kerry Washington, who plays Olivia Pope, said she "definitely" wants to steal her character's closet.

Katie Lowes, who plays Quinn Perkins, echoed Washington's sentiments, saying, "Olivia Pope has a lot of Prada purses, maybe just I can have one?"

Cornelius Smith Jr., who plays Marcus Walker, revealed that he already stole a "Marcus for Mayor" poster from the set.

"I took it and had it framed," Smith said. "It's up in my house now."

Meanwhile, Joe Morton, the actor who plays Rowan Pope, said if he had "the time and the space" he would "love to take the dinosaur" home with him.

Joshua Malina, who plays David Rosen, said he plans on stealing his character's nameplate "because I can't imagine a future use for it."

Darby Stanchfield, who plays Abby Whelan, said there's "a pair of brass knuckles" that is on her character's desk "at all times, or in her handbag."

"They're mine," she added.

"Scandal" airs Thursdays on ABC.