Allison Janney celebrates her Oscar win with 'Mom' co-star Anna Faris

On Sunday night, Allison Janney won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in "I, Tonya," and hours later, she went right back to her day job: starring in the CBS series, "Mom."

Janney's "Mom" co-star, Anna Faris, shared a jubilant photo Monday morning in which she's holding Janney's Oscar and the two are laughing.

"Allison won!!! And I got to hold it!!!!" Faris captioned the shot. "It’s heavy as s---!!!"

Added actress Mimi Kennedy, who plays Marjorie on the show: "That award is really heavy. Like so many of the awardees say! Literally and figuratively!"

Janney, 58, has won two Emmy Awards for her role in "Mom," and seven overall, but this was her first Academy Award. Backstage at the ceremony, she "didn't dare to dream of things like this because I didn't want to be disappointed."

"I think at a certain point, I had given up thinking this would happen for me because I just wasn't getting the kind of roles in film that would give me attention like this," she said. "That's what my very good friend ['I, Tonya' screenwriter] Steven Rogers did for me. He says he did it -- wrote this for me to do just that, to show a different side of me and show that I could -- what I could do, and I will never be able to repay him."

Still, she admitted that she was grateful to have a job to go to after all the excitement of the awards ceremony.

"It could go to your head," she conceded. "I'm going to have a big crash down after this. So I'm happy that I have 'Mom' -- the people at 'Mom' to lift me up and keep me -- keep me going and keep me focused. And I'm just happy to have a job to go to tomorrow. But this is extraordinary."