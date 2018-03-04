Allison Janney dedicates her Oscar to late brother Hal Janney who committed suicide

Mar 4, 2018, 9:53 PM ET
PHOTO: Actor Allison Janney accepts Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.PlayKevin Winter/Getty Images
WATCH Oscars backstage camera

When Allison Janney won the best supporting actress Oscar for her memorable role in "I, Tonya," she dedicated her award to her younger brother, Hal.

Interested in Oscars?

Add Oscars as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Oscars news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Oscars
Add Interest

"This is for Hal. You're always in my heart," Janney, 58, said.

Henry "Hal" Janney took his own life on Feb. 14, 2011, after a battle with addiction and depression.

PHOTO: Allison Janney accepts Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Allison Janney accepts Best Supporting Actress for 'I, Tonya' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

WHAT TO KNOW

    'I, Tonya' star Allison Janney were sad Tonya Harding thought their portrayals were accurate

    'I, Tonya' star Allison Janney says Tonya Harding was 'misjudged'

    Hal's battles influenced Janney to take on the role of Bonnie Plunkett, a recovering addict, in "Mom."

    "I was around the world of recovery a lot, trying to get my brother to want to recover," Janney told CBS News in 2016.

    PHOTO: Allison Janney and her brother Hal attend the Fox Searchlight Pictures Oscar & Independent Spirit Award Party, Feb. 22, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
    Allison Janney and her brother Hal attend the Fox Searchlight Pictures' Oscar & Independent Spirit Award Party, Feb. 22, 2008, in Los Angeles, California.

    "He didn't," she continued. "He lost his battle with addiction and other things. And I felt like this was important for me to take a part like this and be a part of a show that showed people in recovery, and also showed that there was hope."

    During her acceptance speech Sunday night, Janney also thanked her "'I, Tonya' family...that elevated my work."

    She also thanked fellow actress, Joanne Woodward "for your encouragement and generosity that gave me the confidence to think I could pursue a career in acting."

    Comments