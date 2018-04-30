"Avengers: Infinity War" opened globally in box offices to the tune of $630 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

That total is an estimate and could be even higher when the final count comes in, but both the Hulk-like global-sales number and the $250 million in sales in the U.S. alone are record-setting.

Disney

"Infinity War" broke both the domestic opening-weekend box office record and worldwide opening record, also according to Mojo, one of the most sound sites for box office stats.

Domestically, "Infinity War" topped 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" by a couple of million dollars and beat out "Fate of the Furious" by almost $90 million for best global debut.

Marvel Studios/AP

The film was poised to have a tremendous opening weekend, considering the movie is 10 years in the making, the culmination of 18 films previously released by Marvel Studios, all tied together for this latest film against the galaxy's biggest threat yet -- the mad Titan, Thanos.

Some notables starring in the film include Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and many, many others.

Andrew Wallenstein, Variety co-editor-in-chief, told "Good Morning America" that "Infinity War" is a movie "that stands on the shoulders of so many of the previous Marvel titles" like "Captain America" and "Guardians of the Galaxy."

"Now the number to watch is if this movie will go from the biggest opening of all time to the biggest movie of all time," he added.

