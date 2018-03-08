'Avengers: Infinity War': All the spoilers from new character photos

New photos of Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" have been released, and fans are getting an inside look at what to expect for the upcoming blockbuster.

Entertainment Weekly dropped 15 (yes 15!) new covers that feature all your favorite superheroes like Iron Man, Black Panther and Captain America.

Here's what you need to know! (Spoilers ahead, kind of)

To infinity, and beyond! We’re celebrating the epic superhero mashup in ‘@Avengers: #InfinityWar’ with FIFTEEN covers of your favorite heroes. Get an exclusive preview of what’s to come in the @Marvel Universe: https://t.co/CfUBjv0zST pic.twitter.com/YKyPNxbHty — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 8, 2018

Thor still hammer-less

In "Thor: Ragnarok," the god of thunder and lightning lost his mighty hammer when Hela, the goddess of death, destroyed it. But we also saw that he doesn't need his hammer to be a god and pack quite a punch.

Mighty Thanos

As we saw in the first trailer, Thanos already has a couple of his coveted Infinity Stones. In the EW cover, he looks to have two. If he gets all six and puts them on his Infinity Guantlet, he will wield uncontrollable power. Watch out Avengers.

Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

Iron Spider

We got a glimpse of Spidey's new armor in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," but he turned it down and and the chance to be an Avenger. Now, Peter Parker is sporting the new suit, which comes with all kinds of upgrades.

How Captain Got His Grove Back

In "Captain America: Civil War," Steve Rogers gave up his shield after Iron Man said it didn't belong to him anymore.

In one of the covers and in the previous trailer, we see new shields attached to his arms and a grittier suit. Now, we know they are courtesy of his friends in Wakanda and the Black Panther!

Bucky and Rhodes are back!

In "Civil War," we not only saw Bucky lose his metal arm in a battle with Iron Man, we saw Rhodes aka War Machine tumble from the sky and possibly lose his ability to ever walk again.

Entertainment Weekly

In these covers, we see a whole new arm for the Winter Soldier, probably from Wakanda, where he's been living in secret and Rhodes is back in his War Machine suit.

New Iron Man Suit

A look at #IronMan's Bleeding Edge armor in Avengers: Infinity War.

+ @RobertDowneyJr Q&A: "Every movie 'It’s the end! It’s Armageddon! It’s the Be All, End All, Forever!' And then it’s … not. This one actually is. This is a heads-will-roll scenario."https://t.co/aQMf9Eqsb0 — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) March 8, 2018

Another new suit goes to Tony Stark aka Iron Man. This one is completely fresh with what looks to be wings of some sort. Obviously Tony knows if he's going face-to-face with Thanos, he has to bring it big time!

"Infinity War" hits theaters on April 27.

ABC News and Marvel are both owned by parent company Disney.