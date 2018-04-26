Avicii 'could not go on any longer,' family says

The family of the late Swedish DJ Avicii are sharing new details about the superstar performer before he died.

Calling the electronic dance music producer "a seeker," "a fragile artistic soul," and "an over-achieving perfectionist," he also "traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress," the family said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

Avicii, whose birth name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in his hotel room in Muscat, the capital of Oman, last Friday. He was 28.

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most -- music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness," the statement said. "He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”

The Associated Press, citing Sweden's public broadcaster, reported that autopsies ruled out foul play.

“Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed," his family said. "The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family.”