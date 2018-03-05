'The Bachelor' finale 1st look: Arie Luyendyk 'struggling' over which woman to choose

On the season finale of "The Bachelor," race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. is "struggling" between the last two women standing.

Only Becca and Lauren will meet Luyendyk's family on Monday's night’s episode of "The Bachelor, " which returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

In an exclusive first look, Luyendyk, 36, explained why this decision is so difficult.

Paul Hebert/ABC

"Coming into this I really didn't know what to expect," he says in the video. "I was hopeful that I'd be engaged at the end of this, but I never would've imagined falling in love with two women at the same time."

Luyendyk added, "It's confusing. It's difficult. I never would've imagined I'd be at this point and not know ... This has been incredibly hard for me. I'm struggling."

Find out who Luyendyk picks on tonight's season finale of "The Bachelor."