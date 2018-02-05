'The Bachelor' preview: Krystal sabotages Kendall on a 2-on-1

Krystal has made a few enemies during her time on "The Bachelor," and on tonight's episode, it seems her latest target is Kendall.

In an exclusive sneak peek, Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. confessed to Kendall during a two-on-one date that Krystal made disparaging remarks about her.

Krystal's words, Kendall confessed, made it tougher for her to feel as confident in her relationship with Luyendyk Jr.

"She's made it a pattern to say things that are cruel to people when she feels like she's backed in a corner and she tries to win," Kendall said. "It's obvious."

It's been a dramatic season so far for Krystal. On last week's episode of the reality show, she found herself with feuding Luyendyk Jr. and several other women in the house. However, she still received a rose at the end of the episode.

"The Bachelor" airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Paul Hebert/ABC