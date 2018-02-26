'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Becca's ex confronts Arie

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has eliminated the majority of women who came on "The Bachelor" hoping to win his heart, but as the season draws to a close, it seems he may have his own heart broken, too.

In a sneak peek of tonight's episode, the racecar driver is confronted by Becca K.'s ex-boyfriend, Ross, who says he's determined to marry her.

In another scene, Ross is shown knocking on Becca's door while an angry and stunned Luyendyk Jr. seethed.

"If Becca were to leave, I would just be crushed," Luyendyk Jr. admitted. "The whole thing makes me so angry and upset. It blows my mind."

In the last episode of "The Bachelor," Luyendyk Jr. met the parents of the remaining contestants -- Tia, Becca, Lauren, and Kendall -- and ultimately eliminated Tia.

It was revealed that in this episode, the Bachelor and the final three would travel to Peru.

"The Bachelor" airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.