'The Bachelor: The Women Tell All' sneak peek: Arie and Krystal share a tense moment

In "The Bachelor: The Women Tell All," the contestants no longer competing on the show have an opportunity to confront the Bachelor (and each other) about what transpired during production.

In tonight's episode, though, Arie Luyendyk Jr. has some things he'd like to discuss with the women, too.

In a sneak peek obtained by ABC News, the racecar driver told Krystal, who'd complained about their "cold" goodbye, that he was disappointed to see her behavior on the show.

"It just sucks to see how you actually were to how you were with me," he told her, adding that he found some of her comments to be "hurtful."

"I just feel like there was a whole other side of you that I didn't see until I watched it back," he added.

Paul Hebert/ABC

Krystal was one of the more controversial contestants this season, as she clashed with several women on the show. She was eliminated in the Feb. 5 episode after a two-on-one date.

“It’s always hard to say goodbye, but it’s especially hard to say goodbye to you," Luyendyk Jr. told her at the time.

"The Bachelor: The Women Tell All" airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The next episode of "The Bachelor" airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.