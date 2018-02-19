BAFTA Awards 2018: Complete winners list

The Academy Awards are just a few weeks away, but "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is poised to win big.

The movie's stars, Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand, won in their respective categories last night at the BAFTA Awards in London. BAFTA winners tend to also go home with an Oscar.

Best Film

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Leading Actor

Leading Actress

Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape Of Water"

Watch ?? Guillermo del Toro accepting the Director award for @shapeofwater at the #EEBAFTAs ? pic.twitter.com/WWacIb43aS — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018

Outstanding British Film

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

"I Am Not a Witch"

Film Not in the English Language

"The Handmaiden"

Documentary

"I Am Not Your Negro"

I Am Not Your Negro wins Documentary ?? #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/RjLi2KKB2T — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2018

Animated Film

"Coco"

Original Screenplay

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Adapted Screenplay

"Call Me By Your Name"

Original Music

"Shape of Water"

Cinematography

"Blade Runner 2049"

Ediitng

"Baby Driver"

Baby Driver wins the BAFTA for Editing ?? #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/CcY4qGtNpW — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2018

Production Design

"The Shape of Water"

Kerry Hayes/Bull Productions

Costume Design

"Phantom Thread"

Make Up and Hair

"Darkest Hour"

Sound

"Dunkirk"

Visual Effects

"Blade Runner 2049"

British Short Animation

"Poles Apart"

British Short

"Cowboy Dave"

Cowboy Dave wins the award for British Short Film ?? #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/IhB6GMlVIM — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2018

