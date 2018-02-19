BAFTA Awards 2018: Complete winners list

Feb 19, 2018, 10:27 AM ET
PHOTO: Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017).PlayIMBD
The Academy Awards are just a few weeks away, but "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is poised to win big.

The movie's stars, Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand, won in their respective categories last night at the BAFTA Awards in London. BAFTA winners tend to also go home with an Oscar.

Best Film

  • "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Leading Actor

Leading Actress

  • Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

  • Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Director

Outstanding British Film

  • "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

  • "I Am Not a Witch"

Film Not in the English Language

  • "The Handmaiden"

Documentary

  • "I Am Not Your Negro"

Animated Film

  • "Coco"

Original Screenplay

  • "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Adapted Screenplay

  • "Call Me By Your Name"

Original Music

  • "Shape of Water"

Cinematography

  • "Blade Runner 2049"

Ediitng

  • "Baby Driver"

Production Design

  • "The Shape of Water"

PHOTO: Sally Hawkins, left, and Octavia Spencer in a scene from The Shape of Water.Kerry Hayes/Bull Productions
Sally Hawkins, left, and Octavia Spencer in a scene from "The Shape of Water."

Costume Design

  • "Phantom Thread"

Make Up and Hair

  • "Darkest Hour"

Sound

  • "Dunkirk"

Visual Effects

  • "Blade Runner 2049"

British Short Animation

  • "Poles Apart"

British Short

  • "Cowboy Dave"

Rising Star

  • Daniel Kaluuya

