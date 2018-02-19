BAFTA Awards 2018: Complete winners list

The Academy Awards are just a few weeks away, but "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is poised to win big.
The movie's stars, Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand, won in their respective categories last night at the BAFTA Awards in London. BAFTA winners tend to also go home with an Oscar.
Best Film
- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
“We’re overwhelmed… this is amazing!” – watch the @3Billboards acceptance speech for Best Film #EEBAFTAs ???? pic.twitter.com/hxReykR7Qx— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018
Leading Actor
- Gary Oldman – "Darkest Hour"
Leading Actress
- Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Supporting Actress
- Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"
Congratulations @AllisonBJanney and the @ITonyaMovie team ?? #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/vMKpPM5Jdl— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018
Best Supporting Actor
- Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Director
- Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape Of Water"
Watch ?? Guillermo del Toro accepting the Director award for @shapeofwater at the #EEBAFTAs ? pic.twitter.com/WWacIb43aS— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018
Outstanding British Film
- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- "I Am Not a Witch"
Film Not in the English Language
- "The Handmaiden"
Documentary
- "I Am Not Your Negro"
I Am Not Your Negro wins Documentary ?? #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/RjLi2KKB2T— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2018
Animated Film
- "Coco"
Original Screenplay
- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Adapted Screenplay
- "Call Me By Your Name"
Original Music
- "Shape of Water"
Cinematography
- "Blade Runner 2049"
Ediitng
- "Baby Driver"
Baby Driver wins the BAFTA for Editing ?? #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/CcY4qGtNpW— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2018
Production Design
- "The Shape of Water"
Costume Design
- "Phantom Thread"
Make Up and Hair
- "Darkest Hour"
Sound
- "Dunkirk"
Visual Effects
- "Blade Runner 2049"
British Short Animation
- "Poles Apart"
British Short
- "Cowboy Dave"
Cowboy Dave wins the award for British Short Film ?? #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/IhB6GMlVIM— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2018
Rising Star
- Daniel Kaluuya