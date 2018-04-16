8 big moments you may have missed from Coachella's first weekend

It's a wrap for weekend one of the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. In its 19th year, the festival did not disappoint.

A pregnant Cardi B turned up the heat on stage with G-Eazy, Chance the Rapper and Kehlani. The Weeknd cooled things down with an emotional performance of his newly released EP "Call Out My Name." Last, but certainly not least, her majesty queen Beyoncé Knowles-Carter stormed the desert with Jay Z and Destiny's Child, electrifying social media to forever brand this year as #BEYchella.

Here are eight things you might have missed from Coachella's opening weekend:

1. DJ Whethan brought 'Yodeling Kid' to perform on stage

In what was probably one of the first viral Coachella moments to pop this season, DJ and producer Whethan turned a meme into reality. He invited Mason Ramsey, aka the "Walmart Yodeling Kid," to Coachella for a solo performance that shook the crowd.

supposed to be playing his school talent show but took him to coachella instead pic.twitter.com/NU99eBfXbp — Whethan (@whethanmusic) April 13, 2018

How did he do you ask? The performance has so far been viewed nearly 6 million times in this video:

yo @whethanmusic just brought out the yodel kid at coachella!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/BIBqv3UEFo — paul.psd (@pauldonatelli) April 13, 2018

Festival-goers first spotted young Mason warming up his vocals on the plane in a tweet that was posted earlier that day.

my friends on a plane to Coachella with the yodel kid pic.twitter.com/7a5Ahf5cdk — goth pretzel (@presleynardella) April 13, 2018

2. Kygo "Stole the Show" with Jamie Foxx

@iamjamiefoxx ???? A post shared by Kygo (@kygomusic) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:24am PDT

He also shared the stage with Ryan Tedder and Rita Ora on day one of the festival.

@ryantedder @ritaora ???? A post shared by Kygo (@kygomusic) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:24am PDT

3. Alison Wonderland gleamed with electric class

Playing her electric cello and singing live, it was a dream for her to perform under the Sahara tent this year with her dad watching from the crowd.

4. The "Finest Hour" belonged to Cash Cash

A surreal experience for the three brothers from New Jersey, who tout that dance music is always about living in the moment. They made their Coachella debut, where they performed their hot new single "Finest Hour" for the first time live. The song dropped online a day before the music festival.

5. Nick Viall came for Beyoncé

The former "Bachelor" star was seemingly ready for #BEYchella before anyone else.

I came for Beyoncé #coachella A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 15, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

6. Rain or shine for Petit Biscuit

The 18-year-old French music prodigy performed his first Coachella set since the debut of his first full-length album in November 2017.

In my mind, for long A post shared by PETIT BISCUIT (@petitbiscuit) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:56pm PDT

"From Rouen to Coachella," rain or shine he tweeted:

From Rouen to Coachella ???? — PETIT BISCUIT (@PetitBiscuit) April 14, 2018

7. 50 Cent and Eminem shared a backstage moment

8. Odesza elevated the night

It was their first time back at the festival since 2015, and it was their first time taking to the main stage. Their one-hour set can best be described as an immersive and trademark cinematic experience.

Coachella! Thank you so much! A post shared by ODESZA (@odesza) on Apr 15, 2018 at 10:24pm PDT

Their performance was complete with 420 drones that flew in a coordinated animation in sync with their music and with over 4 billion colors.