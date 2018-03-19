'Black Panther' buries 'Tomb Raider,' spends 5th week at number one

"Black Panther" fought off a challenge from "Tomb Raider," topping the box office again with an estimated $27 million haul over the weekend.

The Marvel movie becomes the first film to top the box office for five straight weeks since "Avatar" in 2009. "Black Panther" is also less than $18 million shy of passing "The Avengers" as the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

Overseas, "Black Panther" added an estimated $30 million, bringing its worldwide tally to more than $1.183 billion.

In second place with an estimated $23.5 million weekend was the new reboot of "Tomb Raider." The film, starring Alicia Vikander in the Lara Croft role originated by Angelina Jolie in 2001, failed to match the original's $47.7 million opening weekend.

Internationally, the remake earned an estimated $84.5 million, bringing its global total to an estimated $102.5 million.

"I Can Only Imagine," starring newcomer J. Michael Finley, along with Dennis Quaid and Cloris Leachman, pulled off a surprising third-place finish with an estimated $17 million, followed by Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time," pulling up in fourth place with an estimated $16.6 million.

Rounding out the top five was "Love, Simon," led by Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner, earning an estimated $11.5 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. "Black Panther," $27 million

2. "Tomb Raider," $23.5 million

3. "I Can Only Imagine," $17 million

4. "A Wrinkle in Time," $16.6 million

5. "Love, Simon," $11.5 million

6. "Game Night," $5.6 million

7. "Peter Rabbit," $5.2 million

8. "The Strangers: Prey at Night," $4.8 million

9. "Red Sparrow," $4.5 million

10. "Death Wish," $3.4 million

