When Lupita Nyong’o first read the "Black Panther" script, she knew they had something special, the actress said today.

"I didn't know how special, but I knew it was going to be special from the moment that Ryan walked me through the script," Nyong'o told "Good Morning America" of when directory Ryan Coogler pitched the story to her.

"I was like, ‘Is this a Marvel movie?’ Because this is deep, this goes places, you know, and I was so in awe of his courage to tell such a bold story and to do so without compromising on the ‘Wow’ factor," she said. "He really takes us on this incredible ride and leaves us with so much to think about."

"It's wild" to see the film’s impact even before its official release this Friday, the Oscar-winning actress, 34, said, adding she is especially proud to represent black women for generations to come.

"And to be a part of this film that is already so beloved before it comes out,” she said. “There's a real hunger for it and I just can't wait for it to open and for people to finally get to see it because we made it with a lot of love and passion and it's been met with as much and I imagine even more when it comes out.”

Coogler gave the cast the opportunity to voice their opinions, which helped the overall creative process, Nyong'o said.

"It was just so much fun to be working on a project we all felt was ours and there was a way in which Ryan invited us to the creative table that we were able to put our voices in it and so when we watch it, we just feel the ownership," Nyong'o said.

"It's ours and I thoroughly enjoyed working with everybody. We had such good chemistry," she said, adding that while the actors are at different points in their careers, she admires all of them equally.

Nyong'o echoed the sentiment of many of her castmates: that the films’ representation is a huge part of why it is so important to the cultural landscape.

"I think we all see ourselves better when we can see ourselves in someone else and this film," she said. "This film is providing that to a whole new generation of people. I certainly didn't have this representation coming up and that's one of the things that drives me as an actress to tell stories about people that look like me and to think that I'm that image for, kids coming up is such a blessing. It's such an honor and I just feel extremely, extremely fortunate to have this moment in this world."

She continued, "It's definitely for the black kids out there that don't see themselves in superheroes. But also the fact that I was able to identify with white superheroes all my life. I think it's a high time that the other thing comes around."

