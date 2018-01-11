Even Lupita Nyong'o couldn't nab opening night tickets to one of the most highly anticipated films of 2018, "Black Panther" -- and she's starring in it.

The Oscar winner took to Twitter to reveal that after she promoted pre-sale tickets as available, she tried to get them herself but excited moviegoers had beat her to it.

"Yesterday, around 10:30, the 'Black Panther' tickets went on sale," she began in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday. "I put it on my social media, I was so excited. 'Get your tickets now!'"

Nyong'o, 34, continued, "Then it occurred to me, I should get tickets, too, so that I can be there when the movie hits theaters and I can experience it with everybody."

@THR says @theblackpanther is @MarvelStudios best-selling movie in terms of presales after JUST 24 HOURS! Don’t I know it: I even tried!!!! #Throwback to a video I made last night. pic.twitter.com/aoJcdaqfhi — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) January 10, 2018

"15 minutes later -- I kid you not -- 15 minutes later, I was trying to purchase tickets and they are sold out," she said. "Sold out!"

"There were no seats and I was unable to buy tickets to see 'Black Panther' on opening night," Nyong'o added, astonished. "That's insane! 15 minutes? Wow!"

Along with Nyong'o, "Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman, who returns as T'Challa or Black Panther, ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation. Boseman debuted as Black Panther on the big screen last year in "Captain America: Civil War."

The film also stars Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger, a banished villian, looking to unseat T'Challa from the Wakandan throne.

"Black Panther," directed by Ryan Coogler, also stars Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown and Daniel Kaluuya. It hits theaters Feb. 9.

