Brie Bella slams reports that she hates sister's ex John Cena

Brie Bella took to Instagram to shut down reports that claimed she had malice towards her sister Nikki's ex, John Cena.

Earlier this week, news broke that Cena and Nikki Bella had ended their relationship and were no longer going to tie the knot.

The duo had been together for several years and got engaged on live TV last year during WrestleMania.

Bella's twin sister and fellow wrestler, Brie, commented on her Instagram story Wednesday and wrote "false!!" next to source reporting that she "wants to kill" Cena after the split from her sister.

"I'd never say this and I'll always love @johncena like a bother," she added. "He'll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister."

This post comes after Nikki Bella announced the longtime couple were splitting up in a post on Instagram Sunday night.

"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives," she posted in a photo message.

The pair's relationship was documented for years on the reality series "Total Divas" and its spinoff "Total Bellas."