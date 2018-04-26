Celebrities react to Bill Cosby's guilty verdict

After Bill Cosby was convicted today of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, several celebrities, including a few who have made sexual misconduct allegations of their own, took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the verdict.

Rose McGowan and Annabella Sciorra, both of whom have accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, spoke out, with the former thanking society "for waking up," and the latter expressing her relief.

"This made me burst into tears," Sciorra wrote.

Weinstein, who, like Cosby, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct, has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

On Thursday afternoon, Cosby, 80, was found guilty on three counts of felony aggravated assault. The comedian, who pleaded not guilty, had been accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in his suburban Pennsylvania home nearly 14 years ago. The conviction comes about 10 months after jurors on Cosby's first trial were deadlocked on a verdict. This time, the jury of seven men and five women spent more than 12 hours going over evidence before they were able to render a unanimous decision.

Other reactions to the verdict included:

Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2018

Profoundly happy that Cosby’s victims, his survivors, are shedding tears of relief today. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2018

I can’t stop thinking about all the old farts in Hollywood that knew. They knew the whole time. The networks, the producers, the studios. Time’s not up yet. https://t.co/KS3ocB4G8L — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 26, 2018

Cosby. Guilty! On all charges! — Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) April 26, 2018

This made me burst into tears. https://t.co/flNBU2TkUT — Annabella Sciorra (@AnnabellSciorra) April 26, 2018

The state of America is this- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 26, 2018

In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 26, 2018

Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 26, 2018