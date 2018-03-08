How celebs are celebrating International Women's Day

Today is a major cause for celebration -- it's International Women's Day!
And actors, actresses, musicians and more have all taken to social media to stand with women and celebrate them for all they contribute to the world.
Everyone, from Michelle Obama to Chris Hemsworth and Janet Jackson, has been sharing meaningful posts about equality, as well as fun messages of hope and inspiration. Here's what they had to say:
It’s #InternationalWomensDay. There was a time not long ago that women couldn’t vote, or open credit cards without their husband’s signature, or compete in the Olympics, or do their jobs without being harassed. That time is up. #TimesUp— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 8, 2018
Strong. Powerful. Beautiful. Leaders.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 8, 2018
Rightfully celebrated.
Happy International Women’s Day!#InternationalWomensDay
I teamed up with @Refinery29 to mark #InternationalWomensDay and to talk about my passionate commitment to empowering girls around the world through education. This will continue to be a core part of my work at the @ObamaFoundation. https://t.co/rczguiLYWP— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 8, 2018
In honor of #InternationalWomensDay, I want to celebrate some of the women and girls who inspire me every day.
These women resist inequality, insist on a better world, persist against all odds, and enlist others in our shared fights.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2018
#happyinternationalwomensday ?? my ladies! @therealgerihalliwell @victoriabeckham @officialmelb @melaniecmusic pic.twitter.com/bxZmnq1lfp— Emma Bunton (@EmmaBunton) March 8, 2018
Our time has come to rejoice, a new agenda’s due. #Equality#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/tj34boTJKG— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) March 8, 2018
Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the strong women out there! Release your inner #WonderWoman today and every day. #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/m7hOyAGALE— Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) March 8, 2018
Happy international women’s day to my beautiful wife , daughter, Mum and all the incredible women out there for their strength, compassion and courage to make the world a better place and let’s not forget that the women of tomorrow are being grown and nurtured among the children of today! Yet another reason to #defendchildhood for all children today and every other day! #internationalwomensday @auschildhood
Happy #InternationalWomensDay ???? I’ve replaced my @spotify playlist with all female tracks! There are so many incredible women in my life who inspire me every day ? #IWD2018 https://t.co/uhs5jytsTK— Liam (@LiamPayne) March 8, 2018
Today we celebrate women who aren't afraid to fight for what they believe in. Happy #InternationalWomensDay from #TheHungerGames. pic.twitter.com/bYKGlGbTCL— The Hunger Games ?? (@TheHungerGames) March 8, 2018
This #InternationalWomensDay, we're celebrating women who use their voices to advocate for equality. https://t.co/2urww9FhGk #PressforProgress pic.twitter.com/ZRAm6xuSEP— YouTube (@YouTube) March 8, 2018
Today is #InternationalWomensDay, which celebrates the achievements of women across the globe. Over the last year, we've seen an unprecedented movement for women’s rights, and one thing is clear: our time is now. We are phenomenal, and we will make the... https://t.co/sKdCqDRLLc pic.twitter.com/UmuYUqv0WW— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) March 8, 2018
Um..... So This Just Happened.... ?????????? Thank you @GeneralMills @wheaties #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/UsKlgrg5Lp— Victoria Arlen (@Arlenv1) March 8, 2018