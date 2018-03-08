Prince Harry, Meghan Markle encourage young students on International Women's Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked International Women's Day today by visiting an organization that aims to inspire the next generation of female scientists, mathematicians and engineers.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, traveled to Birmingham to visit Millennium Point, where they will meet with young female students interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Thank you to everyone (dogs included!) for the warm welcome to Birmingham this morning. pic.twitter.com/f6E3gbGfiP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2018

The couple is later scheduled to see join Birmingham's Coach Core apprentices in action. The Coach Core was developed by The Royal Foundation to train young people ages 16 to 24 to become sports coaches and mentors in their communities.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have arrived at Millennium Point, a site that provides workspace for educational and STEM-related organisations. pic.twitter.com/30LhyRfGK7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2018

Markle will join Harry, Prince William and Princess Kate as a patron of The Royal Foundation when she and Harry wed in May.

At a forum last month to promote the royals’ charity work, Markle indicated she wants to use her new position to promote women’s empowerment.

"I hear a lot of people speaking about girls' empowerment and women's empowerment. You will hear people saying they are helping women find their voices," Markle said at a forum for The Royal Foundation. "I fundamentally disagree with that because women don't need to find their voices.

"They need to be empowered to use [their voices] and people need to be urged to listen," she added. "Right now with so many campaigns like #MeToo and #TimesUp, there's no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them."

Markle, who has worked with the United Nations on women's issues, is a self-described feminist who has long advocated for women's equality.

Markle hinted she has found her match as a feminist with Harry, who is also known for his humanitarian work.

Markle said Harry is a feminist while greeting a well-wisher in Wales in January who told her, "It's great having a feminist in the royal family."

"He's a feminist too," replied Markle, in an apparent reference to Harry.

Since moving to London late last year, Markle has spent her time traveling with Harry to different parts of the U.K., learning about the causes closest to him and meeting stakeholders. She and Harry have met with young people in places from Brixton to Wales and have honored wounded warriors and marked World AIDS Day, among their public events together.

“I’ve just been here for three months, but it’s very important to hit the ground running," Markle said at The Royal Foundation forum. "Even if it’s quietly behind the scenes, which is what I’ve focused my energy on thus far, it’s meeting with the right people and the right organizations and learning as much as I can so I can maximize the opportunity we have here to really make an impact."